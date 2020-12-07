Advertisement

Vermont’s Burlington International Airport opens new taxiway

Officials say the new taxiway will make the airport safer and easier for air traffic...
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:18 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A new taxiway is in operation at Vermont’s Burlington International Airport. The $35.4 million taxiway that parallels the main runway opened Friday. The project was in the planning stages for 10 years. Construction took four years. Airport Director Gene Richards says the 1.7-mile (2.74 kilometers) taxiway will eliminate the need for “back-taxiing,” when a pilot drives to the end of the runway before taking off. Richards says the new taxiway will make the airport safer and easier for air traffic controllers to guide ground traffic. There will be less stopping and it will eliminate the need to taxi across the runway.

