Vt. State Police in standoff with domestic assault suspect

WEST HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are working to resolve a standoff with a domestic assault suspect. During the hours-long standoff, a state trooper fired his weapon, but there’s no known injuries at this time.

Police say the situation started around 8:40 Sunday morning on Brook Road. Troopers responded to a domestic dispute between two men, but one of them had left the scene by the time they got there.

At 2:30 p.m., troopers found that man on Main Road in a shuttle-bus-style van and tried to talk to him. Police say he would not cooperate. That’s when the standoff ensued. At one point, a trooper fired his handgun in the direction of the van. Vermont State Police personnel on scene include members of the Field Force Division, the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Major Crime Unit, and the Crisis Negotiation Unit.

This situation is unfolding. Police say there’s no threat to the public, but people are asked to avoid the scene.

