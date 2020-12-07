Advertisement

Weinberger officially named Democratic mayoral nominee

By Erin Brown
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mayor Miro Weinberger is officially Burlington’s Democratic mayoral nominee after Sunday’s virtual Democratic caucus.

Mayor Weinberger will face Progressive City Councilor Max Tracy and Independent City Councilor Ali Dieng in March. This is Weinberger’s fourth mayoral run.

The Democratic Party says about 500 people registered to participate in Sunday’s caucus. About 900 more people participated in last week’s Progressive caucus.

Party chair Adam Roof attributes the smaller turnout to the fact that no other Democrat was running against Weinberger for the nomination, whereas two candidates were vying for the Progressive Party’s nomination.

”If you want to look at party growth or party health, looking at caucus participation that is not really comparable, I don’t think is the right way to do that. You have, in one hand, a contested mayor’s race and in the other, you don’t. To compare those two and try to infer some deeper meaning, I think is inaccurate,” Roof said.

Roof says he believes Mayor Weinberger’s leadership throughout the pandemic will garner support from Burlingtonians.

