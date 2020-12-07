BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A chilly start to the week will give way to some milder weather.

We’ve seen some light snow and even some flurries in Burlington today along with the chilly, northwesterly flow pouring across the North Country.

Tuesday, it will continue to be chilly but there is a better chance for seeing some sunshine.

Temperatures will moderate through the rest of the week and into the weekend. A weak, fast-moving clipper system will spread just a few snow and/or rain showers around on Wednesday, and there could be a few lingering flurries into early Thursday.

Friday we expect to see some sunshine mixed with some clouds. Temperatures will be milder, in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The weekend is unfortunately looking a bit sloppy. A frontal system will be moving in from the west, bringing in rain and wind late Saturday into Sunday. As the system goes by, the rain may end up as some snow late in the day, especially in the mountains.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping an eye on that weekend system, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest on what you can expect from it.

