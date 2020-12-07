Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone. The new work week will start out with continued chilly conditions with lots of clouds. A few flurries in the morning won’t amount to much at all. The best bet for any sunshine will be in our far southern areas. It won’t be as blustery today as it was on Sunday, but there will be enough of a brisk NNW wind to make it feel like it is in the teens during the afternoon.

It will continue to be chilly on Tuesday, although there is a better chance for getting some sunshine going.

Then we will start a slow warm-up as we go through the rest of the week into the weekend. A weak, fast-moving clippper system will spread just a few snow and/or rain showers around on Wednesday, and there could be a few lingering flurries into early Thursday.

Friday is your best bet for a MAX Advantage day with partly sunny skies and milder temperatures.

The weekend will feature warmer temperatures, but also some active weather. A frontal system will be moving in from the west, bringing in rain and wind late Saturday into Sunday. As the system goes by, the rain may end up as some snow late in the day.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping an eye on that weekend system, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest on what you can expect from it. -Gary

