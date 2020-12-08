3rd bidder submits offer for former Southern Vermont College campus
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A third bidder has submitted an offer for the 371-acre former Southern Vermont College campus, and a sale could be approved as early as Dec. 11.
The Bennington Banner reports that Vermont RE Development, LLC submitted an offer of $3.25 million for the Bennington campus.
The other offers include a qualified offer from Southwestern Vermont Health Care for $3.2 million and an offer from summer camp operator, Moshe Perlstein, who has not submitted the required 10% deposit, according to bankruptcy court trustee Raymond Obuchowski.
Perlstein filed an emergency motion Friday requesting to delay Monday’s deadline for qualified offers.
