Essex Police still searching for missing Essex man

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Clint Casavant, 89 from Essex is missing. He was last seen December 6th, when he we left his residence to go for a drive. He left around 5:00 PM Sunday evening, and hasn’t been seen since. He drives a 2008 Black Ford Escape with Vermont license plates EXR-455. Police say he is hard of hearing and likely confused.

If you see him, please call Essex Police.

