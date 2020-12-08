Advertisement

Essex Police still searching for missing Essex man

Missing Essex Man
Missing Essex Man(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Clint Casavant, 89 from Essex is missing. He was last seen December 6th, when he we left his residence to go for a drive. He left around 5:00 PM Sunday evening, and hasn’t been seen since. He drives a 2008 Black Ford Escape with Vermont license plates EXR-455. Police say he is hard of hearing and likely confused.

If you see him, please call Essex Police.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reginald Book
Police: Man tried to run down trooper during standoff
The fire destroyed and damaged cars and buildings.
Arrest in Essex Jct. fire that destroyed cars, damaged condos
Kevin Doherty
1 injured in police-involved shooting in Northern NY
William Burdick was serving a sentence for killing his niece 26 years ago.
Northern NY man convicted of killing niece dies in prison
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Plattsburgh Trinity Park pays tribute to Pearl Harbor victims
Plattsburgh Trinity Park tributes Pearl Harbor victims and survivors with lights
Plattsburgh Trinity Park pays tribute to Pearl Harbor victims
Plattsburgh Trinity Park honors those lives lost on Pearl Harbor Day
File photo
Weinberger calls special meeting to discuss police disciplinary charter change
Winery changes production
Boyden Wine to stop wine production, focus on liquor