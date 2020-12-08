Advertisement

Boyden Wine to stop wine production, focus on liquor

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) -

Now’s the time to stock up on some products from a popular Lamoille County Winery. Boyden Valley in Cambridge says as of the end of the year, its closing its tasting room, and will no longer be producing its award winning wines or artisan ciders. The owner made the announcement on Facebook. The business is now shifting its efforts to focus on spirits, producing its maple, apple, and maple bourbon crème liquors. It will also continue producing its mulled spice wine glogg.

