Clinton County COVID testing site moved

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clinton County free COVID testing site has moved.

Testing is now being done at the former CVPH Wellness Center on New York Road.

This testing is free to anyone in the county and a person can get as many tests as they need.

A doctor’s note is not required to get a test.

CVPH says it sees anywhere from 150 to 300 tests daily at the site.

“We definitely want people to come. We want to make sure people know their status so there is not so much community spread. And testing is easy and quick, most people are getting out of here three to four minutes after they complete their paperwork. The swab is not painful. We tell adults it’s like swimming in a pool and get some chlorinated water up your nose. Might cause some tickling or a burning sensation but it’s not painful,” said Christina Beck of CVPH.

Testing is open daily 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Test results are available in three to four days.

