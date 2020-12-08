Clinton County Legislature weighs special election to replace Rosenquest

PLATTSBURGH, VN.Y (WCAX) - With lawmakers in Plattsburgh on the move up or out of office, some vacant seats need to be filled by special election.

The Clinton County Legislature is looking to appoint a person to fill Mayor-elect Chris Rosenquest Area 9, vacancy or hold a special election to fill it.

“We will wait until the seat is vacant -- that is January 1st,” said Clinton County Legislative Chair Mark Henry, R-Area 3. “That won’t be decided until after our organizational meeting in early January.”

He says it’s too early to say what they would do to fill the seat. Rosenquest has been vocal about this topic, saying that a special election to fill both seats is the right thing to do. “I’ve publicly called on the council and outgoing mayor to do the right thing and let voters of Ward 1 decide on who will represent them,” He said in a statement. “Both Area 9 and Ward 1 vacancies can be filled at the same time during coinciding special elections.”

The Board of Elections says they don’t have an exact price of what the special election would cost because no decisions have been made from the city or county, but local officials estimate is could run in the thousands if not tens of thousands of dollars.

According to the city charter, Mayor Colin Read only has 30 days to decide if he will appoint someone to fill Ward 1′s chair. “If I don’t make an appointment in 30 days, then the seat will go unfilled until a special election can be held,” he said.

Mayor Read says a lot goes into making this decision. A special election takes time and can leave a ward without representation until the special election. It’s also an added cost to taxpayers. He also says it’s important to make sure the appointee is qualified to handle the job. “I’m not a heavily partisan person. If there is a person who is a Republican or a Democrat or Independent, that’s fine as long as they are going to very thoroughly work hard on behalf of their ward,” he said.

Mayor Read said the decision hasn’t been made yet but will be released in the next week or two. As for what will happen on the county legislature, that will have to wait until the new year.

