Dartmouth College delays students’ return next month

Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth College has decided to delay the return of undergraduates to campus next month because of concerns about the surge in COVID-19 cases around the country and in New Hampshire.

Students were scheduled to return following the holidays on Jan. 5-6, with classes starting on Jan. 7. Classes will start remotely, instead, Provost Joseph Helble said Monday in a campus email. Students are now scheduled to return on Jan. 16-17.

Helble said students will take COVID-19 tests five days before arriving on campus, and that most students will be out of quarantine by Jan. 26. Students and employees on campus will be tested twice a week as of January.

Community transmission through November has grown and reached “far higher levels” than Dartmouth had anticipated, a trend that is expected to continue, Helble said.

As of Friday, Dartmouth had six active COVID-19 cases among students and staff. Seven Dartmouth community members were in quarantine and 18 in isolation.

