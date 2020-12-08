Gift of Life Marathon kicks off in Fair Haven

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Gift of Life Marathon starts Tuesday December 8, 2020. The massive blood drive in Rutland is an annual event, but this year it’s looking a little different.

The Gift of Life Marathon kicked off in Fair Haven at the American Legion with a full day. Tuesday’s goal of 65 people donating blood was crushed when 90 people signed up filling all slots. “I work this site suite often and if we do 30 or 35, that’s really busy,” says Ceil Hunt, a frequent blood drive volunteer. She said she was surprised by the number of people coming out during a pandemic.

One of those people was longtime donor Leslie Sternfells. “It’s the least thing I could do,” said Sternfells. For her, COVID never deterred her from donating, and if anything it gave her a push. “I’m just really lucky that I’m a healthy person with a healthy family.”

The American Red Cross says the holiday season is always a challenging time to find blood donors. Some of the donated blood stays in Vermont, but the rest is sent to areas where it is needed across the country. Rutland still holds the National record set in 2013 for collecting 2,337 units in a single day.

“We definitely scaled back a bit because it did require a lot of resources from the Red Cross, so we have sort of turned it into a smaller drive,” says Michelle Heleva with the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross expects around 550 units will be donated by the end of this marathon. But keeping the blood drive alive, even during a pandemic is very important to Rutland County. “This is what kicks off Christmas for me and I think for a lot of people in this area. This means Christmas, this is a tradition,” says Terry Jaye, a co-sponsor for the blood drive with Catamount Radio.

With social distancing measures in place, masks on faces and sanitizing between each donor. Spirits remain high. “It doesn’t cost anything to be kind. We try our hardest to be kind and welcoming because we are so appreciative of what people are doing today,” says Hunt.

The marathon continues next week in Rutland. There are still open slots for Thursday and Friday. People can sign up online or call 1-800-733-2767.

