Holiday Train makes its way around Vermont

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Rail System decked out their own “Vermont Lights the Way” Holiday Train.

#vtlightstheway is a social media campaign started by Governor Phil Scott’s office to brighten communities and neighborhoods during the holiday season and the pandemic.

This Holiday Train will make its way around the state this week, stopping in different locations to help make spirits bright.

The train will be on display at the Chester Depot until Wednesday evening. Stay off it if you’re taking pictures.

