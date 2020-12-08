How to prepare for this year’s severe winter weather

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you prepared for anything Mother Nature throws at you this winter?

As the cold weather makes its way in, it serves as a reminder of what’s to come.

“I know it’s been a slow start to winter, we’re finally seeing colder temperatures, now is the time to prepare,” said Scott Whittier, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Burlington.

Whittier says we must start preparing now before problems arise, like losing power.

“When the wind blows through the lights can certainly go out,” said Jake Brown, an energy services planner for the Vermont Electric Co-Op.

That’s something many New Hampshire and Maine residents experiences during last week’s Nor’easter.

Experts say it’s time to prepare for outages by setting set up a survival kit for your car and your home. Brown demonstrated that we should keep a first aid kit, some form of a flashlight, nonperishable food and extra batteries in our kits like his personal one.

If you are traveling in poor conditions, Whittier says the best thing to do is limit the time you travel and avoid any unnecessary travel.

As for your travel survival kit, “That includes having a shovel, maybe some sand for traction, you definitely want to have a cellphone with you,” said Whittier.

He also mentioned to make sure you have good snow tires and to clean your car of any snow before you hit the road. Before any big storm, you should fill your tank, charge all your electric devices and fill your tub if you have one. This will allow you to be able to flush your toilet in case of a power outage.

And if you have family members who rely on power for medical purposes, find a backup power source such as a generator before you need it.

“If you have a generator please make sure that first it is professionally installed, and then make sure that the generator is being run outside,” Whittier said.

He says generators can produce carbon monoxide, which can be lethal if it builds up in your home. That is why it is important to keep your generator at a safe distance outside of your home.

For more resources on how to safely prepare for winter conditions check out the following websites:

American Red Cross, Vermont Emergency Management, and National Weather Service

