Advertisement

Local governors urge Congress to pass COVID-19 relief bill

Gov. Scott and Gov. Sununu
Gov. Scott and Gov. Sununu(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Both Vermont Governor Phil Scott and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu are calling on Congress to pass a COVID-19 relief bill.

The $908-billion bill is held up on aid to state and local governments and business liability protections.

Congress is expected to pass a one-week extension to fund the government past Saturday. The hope is to attach a coronavirus relief package onto a larger bill that funds the government

Governor Scott says it’s been 8 months since the first, programs have already run out, and struggling families and businesses are hanging on by a thread.

“It is time to act. There is no more room for partisan positioning and political gamesmanship,” said Scott in a statement.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reginald Book
Police: Man tried to run down trooper during standoff
The fire destroyed and damaged cars and buildings.
Arrest in Essex Jct. fire that destroyed cars, damaged condos
Kevin Doherty
1 injured in police-involved shooting in Northern NY
William Burdick was serving a sentence for killing his niece 26 years ago.
Northern NY man convicted of killing niece dies in prison
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Courtesy: VTrans
Holiday Train makes its way around Vermont
Holiday Train makes its way around Vermont
Holiday Train makes its way around Vermont
FILE Photo
Vermont state leaders to hold pandemic press conference
Landscaping crews say a mild start to the winter months has been helping them make more money.
Mild winter gives landscaping companies more time