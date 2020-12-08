Local governors urge Congress to pass COVID-19 relief bill

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Both Vermont Governor Phil Scott and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu are calling on Congress to pass a COVID-19 relief bill.

The $908-billion bill is held up on aid to state and local governments and business liability protections.

Congress is expected to pass a one-week extension to fund the government past Saturday. The hope is to attach a coronavirus relief package onto a larger bill that funds the government

Governor Scott says it’s been 8 months since the first, programs have already run out, and struggling families and businesses are hanging on by a thread.

“It is time to act. There is no more room for partisan positioning and political gamesmanship,” said Scott in a statement.

