Mild winter gives landscaping companies more time

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Landscaping crews say a mild start to the winter months has been helping them make more money.

Nathan Waite with Distefano Landscaping in Essex Junction says early in the pandemic, they went from limited work to no work at all, until they were deemed essential.

From there it was all hands on deck through the summer to make up for lost time, hiring more staff, taking on more projects and working overtime and weekends, not knowing how much time they would have.

After some adjustments, and a mild end to fall, the end of the year isn’t so bad.

“We looked at our budget, we adjusted some of our projections on where we want to be this year and even with the shutdown, with this extra time we’ve had, it was really well and benefit. We came really close even to our pre year goal so we are really pleased with that,” said Waite.

Waite says this fall so far has been a good opportunity for seasonal pruning, patios, fire pits, and leaf removal.

But now they are beginning to look forward to the winter flakes getting ready to fly and all things snow removal.

