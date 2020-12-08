Advertisement

Plan for free national park access for wounded vets approved

Great Smoky Mountains National Park-File photo
Great Smoky Mountains National Park-File photo(Ashley Wood)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - A proposal from New England senators to ensure free lifetime entry to national parks for all disabled U.S. veterans has been signed into law.

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine proposed the Wounded Veterans Recreation Act to provide free access to veterans who suffered or aggravated disabilities while serving in the military.

President Donald Trump has signed the proposal into law.

Collins and Shaheen say a previous act left some uncertainty about whether all wounded veterans would have access to a free National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass.

