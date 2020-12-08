Advertisement

Plattsburgh Trinity Park tributes Pearl Harbor victims and survivors with lights

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - The lights have been lit in Plattsburgh’s Trinity Park in honor of Pearl Harbor day. This is the 40th year the North Country Veterans Association have held the service. The lights put up to honor gold star families and all those that have lost their life in service. Each light a symbol. Red symbolizes the fallen. White, our vigilance to recover prisoners of war and those missing in action, and The Blue, a reminder of the veterans still here to tell their stories.

