Reconstruction completed on 7 of 8 miles of Burlington bike path

Reconstruction is now complete on mile seven of eight on the Burlington bike path.
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction is complete on mile number seven of eight for the Burlington bike path.

The work was done on the bike path that connects Roundhouse Park to Oakledge Park.

The path has been widened to 15 feet from 8 feet. It’s now protected from the lake through a new revetment.

Construction on that section of the path was delayed after the Halloween storm in 2019.

“I think they are going to find that this stretch of the bike path that we are on-- which is really the barge canal section-- has been transformed probably more than any other in this multiyear renovation of the whole bike path,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

The final mile to reconstruct is by Oakledge Park. That’s expected to start next year.

