Report recommends restructuring Vermont state colleges

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A state committee tasked with helping to address the urgent needs of the Vermont State Colleges System has made draft recommendations that the institutions be restructured, administrative services consolidated and that the state adopt a strategic plan for funding the system.

The chair of the VSC board said Monday that the panel would be reviewing the recommendations in the coming weeks.

The committee has advised that Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College be unified under one leadership structure and accreditation while the Community College of Vermont remains a separate institution.

