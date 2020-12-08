Advertisement

Report recommends restructuring Vermont state colleges

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A state committee tasked with helping to address the urgent needs of the Vermont State Colleges System has made draft recommendations that the institutions be restructured, administrative services consolidated and that the state adopt a strategic plan for funding the system.

The chair of the VSC board said Monday that the panel would be reviewing the recommendations in the coming weeks.

The committee has advised that Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College be unified under one leadership structure and accreditation while the Community College of Vermont remains a separate institution.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Reginald Book
Police: Man tried to run down trooper during standoff
The fire destroyed and damaged cars and buildings.
Arrest in Essex Jct. fire that destroyed cars, damaged condos
Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing
Vt. cumulative COVID count hits 5K; 85 deaths
Kevin Doherty
1 injured in police-involved shooting in Northern NY
William Burdick was serving a sentence for killing his niece 26 years ago.
Northern NY man convicted of killing niece dies in prison

Latest News

The free COVID-19 testing site in Clinton County, New York, has moved.
Clinton County COVID testing site moved
Scott worried about keeping unemployment insurance fund solvent
Clint Casavant
Police searching for missing Essex man
3rd bidder submits offer for former Southern Vermont College campus