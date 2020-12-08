Advertisement

Rutland City officially has new fire chief

Chief William Lovett-File photo
Chief William Lovett-File photo(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland City Fire Department officially has a new chief.

“If anyone deserves to be the fire chief of the city of Rutland, it’s Bill Lovett,” Rutland City Mayor Dave Allaire said.

The Rutland City Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday night.

Tuesday morning, Allaire held a swearing-in ceremony for the new chief, William Lovett.

Lovett began working at the department in 1981 and served as interim fire chief twice. Most recently, since February of 2019.

He grew up in Rutland around the station where his father also worked for almost 40 years.

Lovett says with support from his family, the department and the Rutland City community, now is the right time for the job.

“It’s been a big part of our family for a long time and this is our extended family. All these guys we’ve either grown up with or their relatives have grown up in this building and I’ve known it since I was younger than my son,” Lovett said.

Chief Lovett says he will continue to reestablish contacts with mutual aid partners.

He is also focusing on preparing people for long-term jobs at the department by eliminating any ambiguity.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reginald Book
Police: Man tried to run down trooper during standoff
The fire destroyed and damaged cars and buildings.
Arrest in Essex Jct. fire that destroyed cars, damaged condos
Kevin Doherty
1 injured in police-involved shooting in Northern NY
William Burdick was serving a sentence for killing his niece 26 years ago.
Northern NY man convicted of killing niece dies in prison
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Women to play historic leadership role at Vermont Statehouse next session
Tips to improve your gift wrapping technique.
Gift wrapping made easy
File photo
Vermont nature guide helps students connect with outdoors
File photo
Vt. school district to focus on social and emotional learning