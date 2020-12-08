Rutland City officially has new fire chief

RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland City Fire Department officially has a new chief.

“If anyone deserves to be the fire chief of the city of Rutland, it’s Bill Lovett,” Rutland City Mayor Dave Allaire said.

The Rutland City Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday night.

Tuesday morning, Allaire held a swearing-in ceremony for the new chief, William Lovett.

Lovett began working at the department in 1981 and served as interim fire chief twice. Most recently, since February of 2019.

He grew up in Rutland around the station where his father also worked for almost 40 years.

Lovett says with support from his family, the department and the Rutland City community, now is the right time for the job.

“It’s been a big part of our family for a long time and this is our extended family. All these guys we’ve either grown up with or their relatives have grown up in this building and I’ve known it since I was younger than my son,” Lovett said.

Chief Lovett says he will continue to reestablish contacts with mutual aid partners.

He is also focusing on preparing people for long-term jobs at the department by eliminating any ambiguity.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.