Scott worried about keeping unemployment insurance fund solvent

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s $1.2 billion in CARES Act money must be distributed in the next three weeks.

The state is on track to do that but now everyone is wondering what’s next after that money is gone.

Gov. Phil Scott says his greatest concern is keeping the unemployment insurance fund solvent so the state can continue paying out-of-work Vermonters.

But he also says he’s encouraged by ongoing stimulus talks in Washington.

The governor spoke with Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, on Monday.

“Our congressional delegation is trying to do what it can to move this forward. And myself and four other Republican governors wrote a letter to our senators, our majority senators, in particular, to see tell them that we, as Republicans, are concerned, we need their support, their help in providing for relief for our constituents,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

The governor says he hopes Congressional leaders can work out something in the next couple of weeks so states don’t start 2021 left in the lurch.

