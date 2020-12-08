Advertisement

Staffer from Governor Sununu’s tests positive for COVID-19

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, NH. (WCAX) - A person in Governor Chris Sununu’s office tests positive for COVID-19, and the Governor was not in close contact. Governor Sununu says the employee hasn’t been in the office since December 2nd, and is feeling fine. The person woke up with a fever Thursday and began quarantining. Contact tracing found only one other person who was in close contact with the Staffer. That person is also quarantining as well. Governor Sununu said he and other staff in his office will continue to monitor for any symptoms.

The Governor released a statement saying, “Like many other workplaces across the state and country, the state house is not immune. I would like to thank the member of my team for immediately quarantining and following all public health guidance, and wish them good health as they recover from COVID-19.”

