Star Struck: The great conjunction

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “Star Struck,” we’re talking about a planetary event that happens every 20 years-- the great conjunction.

Bobby Farlice-Rubio from the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium breaks it down for us and explains why it will be the best show since 1624.

He also told our Celine McArthur about the return of some samples collected on an asteroid and the Chinese mission to get samples from the moon. Watch the video for the full interview.

