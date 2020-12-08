Trustees of Vermont Law School consider move to Burlington

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) - The board of trustees of the Vermont Law School voted in October to consider moving the school’s campus to Burlington from its location in South Royalton.

The Valley News reported Monday that the law school is continuing to develop a strategic plan to keep the campus in South Royalton but is also evaluating a move to Burlington. The school is facing financial instability. The chairman of the board of trustees, Glenn Berger, says it is looking at all available options.

Vermont Law School opened in 1973 and is the state’s only law school.

