Vermont nature guide helps students connect with outdoors

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many people have turned to the outdoors during the pandemic, which might have many parents answering questions from curious kids about their surroundings.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Amy Clapp, the author “Naturally Literate,” a nature guide to inspire people of all ages to get to know their natural environment better.

For more information:

natirallyliterate@gmail.com

