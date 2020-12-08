Advertisement

Vermont police warn of uptick in scam calls, texts, emails

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police say they’ve seen an uptick in complaints from residents about fraudulent calls, texts and emails.

Police say victims are often contacted by scammers impersonating the IRS or saying the victim has won a prize. It’s all an effort to convince you to share your personal or financial information with the con artist.

Police say scammers will try to make you think you must act quickly and they may use veiled threats of arrest or other punitive action.

If you are contacted about something that doesn’t sound right, police say slow down, check out the story online, ask an expert or a friend or call the police.

You can find more information and guidance on scams from the Federal Trade Commission and the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.

