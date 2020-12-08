Advertisement

Vermont state leaders to hold pandemic press conference

FILE Photo
FILE Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders are holding a pandemic press conference on the spread of COVID-19 in Vermont Tuesday morning.

The further we get from Thanksgiving, the more clear the effects of any gatherings will be.

Governor Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Mark Levine will likely talk about the recent deaths and the outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

Eventually, recommendations or mandates will be made about the upcoming Christmas holiday.

You can watch that live on Channel 3 starting at 11 a.m.

