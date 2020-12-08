Advertisement

Vt. school district to focus on social and emotional learning

Published: Dec. 8, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Franklin County School District has created the state’s first comprehensive guide to social and emotional learning.

Missisquoi Valley School District in Swanton has been working on it for months to improve how students manage emotions and show empathy for others.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the district’s Steve Messier, director of student affairs, and Kosha Patel, the director of curriculum at Missisquoi Valley Union Middle/High School.

