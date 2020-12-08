Advertisement

Vt. Supreme Court extends judicial emergency until March 31

Vermont Supreme Court-File photo
Vermont Supreme Court-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Supreme Court has extended a judicial emergency set last March until March 31, 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the court says criminal jury trials are not formally suspended and civil jury trials may start after Jan. 1. To hold a jury trial, courts must first get approval from the chief superior judge and court administrator.  The administrator and judge must ensure that steps are taken to protect trial participants and public health and that there’s adequate staff for the trial. The court has authorized the judicial bureau to preside remotely and to require all participants to appear remotely.

