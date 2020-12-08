Women to play historic leadership role at Vermont Statehouse next session

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are on the path to making history, naming women to key leadership posts in both the House and Senate.

The Senate Democratic Caucus last month nominated Senator Becca Balint, D-Windham County, as senate president pro tempore and she is widely expected to get the job when lawmakers vote in January. She would be part of an all-female leadership team.

Darren Perron spoke with Balint about the job and her agenda for the session.

