BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not snowing a lot, but it doesn’t seem to want to stop!

We can expect more snow Wednesday, as a weak, fast-moving clipper system moves across the region. Again we’re not looking for a lot of snow, just a dusting to an inch in the valleys to two or three inches in the mountains. A few flurries may linger into early Thursday.

Friday will be a quiet day, with some sunny intervals possible. It will be milder as well with highs getting into the upper 30s and low 40s.

It will still be mild over the weekend, and a frontal system will be moving in with mainly rain showers, starting late Saturday. There may be a bit of snow or snow/mix in eastern areas for a period of time. Temperatures will continue to rise a bit Saturday night into Sunday as a heavier, steadier batch of rain moves in. The rain will taper off late on Sunday, ending as some snow late Sunday into early Monday when colder air starts to come back in.

