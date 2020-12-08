BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! If you liked Monday, you’ll like today. It you didn’t like Monday, you won’t like today. Yes, today will be a whole lot like yesterday. One difference is that a little burst of snow shower activity early on may slicken things up a bit in our northern areas. Otherwise, it will again be mostly cloudy with a few flurries for the rest of the day, and on the chilly side with highs only in the mid-to-upper 20s. The wind chills, those “feels like” temperatures, will be in the teens.

A weak, fast-moving clipper system will swing through on Wednesday with a round of snow showers. By the end of the day we will end up with a dusting to a couple of inches, with the higher amounts in the higher elevations. A few flurries may linger into early Thursday.

Friday is looking like the best day of the bunch coming up, with partly sunny skies and highs getting into the upper 30s and low 40s.

It will be mild over the weekend, but also pretty active. A frontal system will be moving in with mainly rain showers, starting late Saturday. Temperatures will continue to rise a bit Saturday night into Sunday as a heavier, steadier batch of rain moves in. The rain will taper off late on Sunday, ending as some snow late Sunday into early Monday when colder air starts to come back in.

-Gary

