Advertisement

90% of residents at Hanover Terrace COVID positive

Hanover, NH
Hanover, NH(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - The coronavirus continues to ravage long-term care facilities in our area, including Hanover Terrace in the Upper Valley.

Some 90% of residents at the facility are testing positive and now one has died.

Sixty-eight of the home’s 74 residents have contracted coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 26 staffers are isolating at home because they have also tested positive.

Related Stories:

COVID outbreak growing at NH care facility

Another outbreak at Hanover long-term care facility

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing
Vt. cumulative COVID count hits 5K; 85 deaths
Clint Casavant
Police searching for missing Essex man
Courtesy: VTrans
Holiday Train makes its way around Vermont
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
UVM Heath Network cyberattack fixes expected to exceed $63M

Latest News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
Despite critics, Cuomo, Baker honored for virus leadership
THe Rutland Free Library may move to former College of St. Joseph campus.
Rutland Free Library explores move to College of St. Joseph
library
Rutland Free Library checks out a new space
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
NY health officials warn of COVID exposure at Saranac Lake Moose Lodge
LITTLE
Little reflects on 25 years of serving New York’s North Country