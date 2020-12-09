90% of residents at Hanover Terrace COVID positive
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - The coronavirus continues to ravage long-term care facilities in our area, including Hanover Terrace in the Upper Valley.
Some 90% of residents at the facility are testing positive and now one has died.
Sixty-eight of the home’s 74 residents have contracted coronavirus.
Meanwhile, 26 staffers are isolating at home because they have also tested positive.
