At least 60 people respond to call for help at NH veterans home

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - At least 60 people have responded to a call for staffing help at the State Veterans Home in Tilton, which has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

“LNAs, LPNs and RNs, we’re really looking for and the licensed positions,” Margaret LaBrecque, commandant of the home, told WMUR-TV on Monday. “We’re looking for some housekeepers just to go around, sanitize, remove the trash.”

Since the virus was first detected at the home Nov. 10, at least 53 residents and 64 staff members have tested positive, and more than 20 veterans have died, according to the home.

On Saturday, LeBrecque called for an “all hands on deck response” for help with clinical and nonclinical staff to help in day-to-day operations for the veterans home.

