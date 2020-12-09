‘Better Places’ grants aim to help with safer dining, shopping

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is giving out $90,000 in grants to downtowns and village centers to help them create places to safely serve residents and visitors during COVID-19.

The “Better Places” grants can be used for things like safe dining, shopping and recreation.

The state hopes the funding will help communities reimagine and reopen public spaces while showcasing their unique sense of place.

Municipalities, nonprofits and other community groups can apply to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development for awards of up to $20,000. You can find program guidelines, applications and FAQs on the Better Places website. Applications are due Jan. 22, 2021. Awards will be announced in mid-February.

