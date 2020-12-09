Christmas trees a hot commodity at local farms

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Have you gotten your Christmas tree yet? If you’re looking for a real tree to celebrate the holiday season this year, it might be too late. Ike Bendavid spoke to retailers and farmers who say they are doing a brisk business.

On a snowy December day, Haley Hornus stopped by the Isham Family Farm in Williston with a singular goal. “We had to come get a tree,” Hornus said.

She was joined by her son Max and friend, Misty Kaplan, whose family already has their tree up. “I put mine up on Thanksgiving,” Kaplan said.

Hornus says she has come out to cut her tree earlier than in years past and noticed that others have a similar idea. “I think everybody is doing it earlier. We had to walk far out to get this,” she said.

The farm’s Mike Isham says they opened early and trees are selling ahead of schedule. “It’s been busy. Kids are home from school, schools aren’t going full-time, families are looking for something to do with their kids, so they are coming to the farm and cutting Christmas trees together,” he said. Isham says more people staying local means more people wanting to have their own tree and holiday cheer. “People are not traveling as much as they normally do, so they want to stay home and put a tree up together. They are interested in adding cheer to the season early.”

And it’s not just at this farm. City Market says part of their Christmas tree stockpile sold out in days. “It was faster than we anticipated, knowing it was going to be a busy year,” said the store’s Mae Quilty.

She says they bought more trees this year for their 23rd annual tree sale, splitting it up at both store locations in Burlington and it still wasn’t enough. “Next year we are definitely looking at increasing to more trees,” Quilty said.

Back on the farm, Isham sends a family off with a tree for this year, but work is always being done for the next season. “My wife today is working on the sugarbush, working on replacing taps,” he said.

Other tree farms we spoke with said they are also seeing an increase in people buying real trees and buying them early.

