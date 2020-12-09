Connecticut man faces drug charges in shooting in Vermont

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) - A man accused of driving the getaway car in a shooting in Newport City last week that a judge called “straight out of the movies” now faces drug charges.

The Caledonian Record reports that Wilfredo Cerpa, 23, of Hartford, Connecticut, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to possessing 70 milligrams or more of fentanyl with intent to sell it. He’s also charged with being an accessory after the fact to restraining people during a home invasion and robbery and in the shooting.

Police also were searching for another man wanted on an attempted second-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting another man in the leg.

