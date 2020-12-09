Advertisement

Cuomo, Baker to be honored by Edward M. Kennedy Institute

Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be honored with the Edward M. Kennedy Institute Award for Inspired Leadership at a virtual event Wednesday evening.

Baker, a Republican, and Cuomo, a Democrat, have been at the helm of their states during the coronavirus pandemic, which hit both states hard during the country’s first wave of infections in the spring. Both took actions to help slow the spread of the disease, including pressing residents to wear masks in public and take other precautions.

The institute praised both governors for actions beyond their handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing
Vt. cumulative COVID count hits 5K; 85 deaths
Clint Casavant
Police searching for missing Essex man
Courtesy: VTrans
Holiday Train makes its way around Vermont
UVM Heath Network cyberattack fixes expected to exceed $63M
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

File photo
NH ski, snowmobile businesses see good season, with changes
Raw Video: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 2
Raw Video: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 2
Raw Video: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 1
Raw Video: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 1
Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Cuomo: Vaccine distribution to begin as early as this weekend