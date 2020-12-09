Advertisement

Health Department implements text notification service for contact tracing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department will start texting people who are close contacts of a COVID-positive person, but not everyone will get one.

“Our contact tracing team will help determine who gets these texts based on the exact situation,” said Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s Health Commissioner.

The phone numbers will be provided by the person who tested positive for COVID-19. Dr. Levine says for the people who do get a text, it’s real.

The number will be 89-361.

The text will tell them:

