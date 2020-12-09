No COVID patients in ICU or on ventilators at UVM Medical Center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Although Vermont has seen a bump in COVID cases recently, Dr. Stephen Leffler of UVM Medical Center says we’re in “good shape” in Burlington.

At a press conference Wednesday with Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger, Leffler said hospital capacity at the hospital is getting better.

He said as of Wednesday morning, there were nine COVID patients in the hospital, no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

City leaders say one of their goals throughout the pandemic has been to keep the hospital system from getting overwhelmed.

“Every morning, I look across the country at hospital capacity in different states. And there are states in the country where it’s 50-70% of their overall beds have COVID patients. Once again, Vermont is far from that right now. That doesn’t mean we should let down our efforts. I just think it means it’s proof that we’re doing the right things here,” Leffler said.

Leffler also thanked Vermonters for not gathering in large numbers over Thanksgiving.

He says Burlington saw a bump in cases days after Thanksgiving driven by nursing home outbreaks. But he says they haven’t seen huge increases within the community, and the numbers look good two weeks after Thanksgiving.

“We’re not out of the woods yet. They say seven to fourteen days when you expect to see it but overall, I think, Vermonters-- thank you. I think they did a pretty good in heeding the asks as they’ve done over and over in the nine months that we’ve been in this and I think we’re going to come out of that, besides some significant challenges in a couple of our nursing homes, in pretty good shape,” Leffler said.

Leffler also attributes Vermont’s success to the collaboration and unity between state and local leaders.

