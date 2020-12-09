In facilities ravaged by virus, fill-in workers hold hands of the sick and dying

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At nursing homes overwhelmed by COVID-19 outbreaks, outside workers are stepping into roles left behind by sick staff to take care of the sick and dying. Christina Guessferd learned how facilities and families are getting through this together.

Merry Ann Gilbert lives in Milton in the home she once imagined her dad would spend the final days of his life, surrounded by friends and family. Now, he is suffering from COVID-related complications at St. Albans Health and Rehabilitation Center. She says while she’s frustrated she can’t be by his bedside, she’s grateful for the health care workers holding his hand for her.

“In a perfect scenario, it would have been right here. My dad in this recliner to my left, with all of my children and their families and his great-grandchildren -- my grandchildren -- climbing on him, visiting with him, talking to him, singing songs,” Gilbert said.

A room filled with the sounds of music and laughter are the last memories she hoped to share with her father. Now, that’s all but impossible. Eighty-six-year-old Ivan Schaffner is one of 39 COVID-positive residents at the St. Albans facility in an outbreak that’s worsened over the past week

Reporter Christina Guessferd: What was your initial reaction to that?

Merry Ann Gilbert: It’s time for me to say goodbye, and I wouldn’t be able to. That was the hardest part.

“She cried on the phone with me, and that is not the first. It won’t be the last call that I’m making somebody cry,” said Heather McAllister with Bayada Home Health Care.

But Schaffner won’t die alone. Hospice workers like McAllister are filling in gaps at the nursing home left by 14 sick staff members. “All of the staff are running ragged,” McAllister said.

Since March she has cared for innumerable patients at dozens of Vermont nursing homes who’ve died due to coronavirus. “I’ve lost count. I have absolutely lost count,” she said.

When a facility requests extra hands, health care workers like McAllister help out where they can. “I will absolutely feed a patient, place oxygen on them. I talk to them. I’m doing daily Zoom or Facetime meetings with the families and with the patient,” McAllister said.

She says some community members call her a hero for putting her health at risk to care for sick residents.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: Do you feel like a hero?

Heather McAllister: No, I feel like it’s my calling.

McAllister says she’s ready to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available. Just one more piece of the puzzle to providing care to her Vermont patients battling the virus.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being there when I can’t,” Gilbert said to McAllister. “And for listening to him and showing him that people care. It just means the world to me.”

