Local health officials attempt to address vaccine concerns head-on

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The most vulnerable will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine, which could start becoming available in our region as soon as next week. But a lot of questions remain about who will get it, and when.

“It can’t come soon enough,” said Dawna Meron of Tunbridge.

“I think that that will be really the first step to ending this as soon as we can,” added Olivia Swayze. The 17-year-old and her mom say they are ready to get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as it’s available, though they realize they definitely will not be first in line. In the meantime, this family realizes they will need to wear masks and practice social-distancing.

“It has been a long time of being careful and we need to keep being careful, which is kind of a hard thing especially with something right on the horizon,” Swayze said.

“We can’t continue to live like we are living. It just seems like we are living half a life right now,” Meron said.

Health care officials say the vaccines being approved by the FDA have proven to be safe and effective, though they also say it will not prevent everyone from getting the virus.

“Amongst those who get infected, we know you are less likely to be hospitalized, less likely to end up in an ICU, and less likely to die,” said Dr. Michael Calderwood the associate chief quality officer at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

This week, the medical center released a video addressing common questions and concerns about the shots. For some, there is a lot of uncertainty about possible side effects. Even though health officials estimate the general public might not have access to the vaccine until next summer, some are wary of getting it.

With the impending COVID-19 vaccine there comes hope and many questions. Michael Calderwood, MD, associate chief quality... Posted by Dartmouth-Hitchcock on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

“For there to be quickly this COVID vaccine, I personally don’t know if I trust it that much,” said Linda Auerhan of Quechee. The 20-year-old says she’s not sure if she will get the vaccine. “Honestly it added a lot of depression knowing that the COVID pandemic could not possibly end until 2022 at this point.”

Medical officials across the regions are still working on the exact details of the vaccine rollout plans. They are encouraging people to be patient and not to call their primary care doctors.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.