Locked down and broke: 20K Vermonters could lose benefits

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two federal programs that help Americans who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic are set to expire the day after Christming millions without unemployment checks.

All told, the Department of Labor anticipates that up to 75% of the roughly 28,000 Vermonters now on unemployment will lose benefits once the federal programs expire. So what is the state doing as we wait for Congress?

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days Colin Flanders, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

