Middlebury puts future of cannabis retailers in town to voters
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Middlebury Selectboard is asking its voters to decide whether or not the town should allow cannabis dispensaries, once retail becomes legal.
Middlebury Attorney and Addison County high bailiff-elect, Dave Silberman made the request and says it makes Middlebury the first Vermont town to authorize an opt-in vote. A public informational session will be held in the future and the question will be added to the town meeting day ballot.
