Middlebury voters to decide whether to allow marijuana dispensaries

File photo
File photo(AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Will Middlebury be one of the first towns in Vermont to get a cannabis dispensary?

The town select board voted unanimously on Tuesday to let voters decide whether or not the town should allow cannabis dispensaries once retail sales become legal in 2022.

In October, Vermont became the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana sales.

Middlebury Attorney and Addison County High Bailiff-elect Dave Silberman says that Middlebury is the first Vermont town to authorize an opt-in vote.

“Before a cannabis store can open in any town, that town needs to opt in. That opt-in needs to be by a vote via Australian ballot of the residents of that town,” Silberman said.

Over the next two years, the state will set up a regulated statewide market for marijuana and issue licenses.

Middlebury will vote on Town Meeting Day on whether to allow dispensaries.

