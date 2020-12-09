New Montpelier police chief navigates changing times

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During the social unrest and police reform conversations that took place this past year, Brian Peete took over as Montpelier’s police chief, becoming just the second black person to lead a police force in Vermont.

Chief Peete took over the reins in Montpelier from former Chief Anthony Facos, who retired after 35 years of service. He has now been on the job for about six months.

Darren Perron spoke with Peete about the new job and living in Vermont.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.