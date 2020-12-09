Advertisement

New Montpelier police chief navigates changing times

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During the social unrest and police reform conversations that took place this past year, Brian Peete took over as Montpelier’s police chief, becoming just the second black person to lead a police force in Vermont.

Chief Peete took over the reins in Montpelier from former Chief Anthony Facos, who retired after 35 years of service. He has now been on the job for about six months.

Darren Perron spoke with Peete about the new job and living in Vermont.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing
Vt. cumulative COVID count hits 5K; 85 deaths
Clint Casavant
Police searching for missing Essex man
Courtesy: VTrans
Holiday Train makes its way around Vermont
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
UVM Heath Network cyberattack fixes expected to exceed $63M

Latest News

TURTLES
What you need to know about pet turtles
File photo
Middlebury voters to decide whether to allow marijuana dispensaries
Taking home a Christmas tree from Isham Family Farm in Williston.
Christmas trees a hot commodity at local farms
GB
Presents that pop!