NH ski, snowmobile businesses see good season, with changes

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Ski and snowmobile businesses in New Hampshire are optimistic about the season as they see increased interest in people eager to get outdoors, but they note there will be changes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Your car is sort of your base lodge this year,” Ben Wilcox, general manager of the Cranmore Mountain Resort, said during an online meeting Wednesday hosted by U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas. People should try to store their equipment in their car; no bags are being allowed in buildings, he said.

There will be social distancing in lift lines. Face coverings will be required at all times except when skiing and eating in a restaurant, Wilcox said.

Cranmore also is going to a reservation system for restaurants and lodges, and season and day tickets are being capped to limit crowds, he said.

Peter Gagne of Northern Extremes Snowmobiling, a rental service in Bartlett, said a lot of new customers are interested in snowmobiling this winter. He said there have even been record sales for used equipment.

Gagne said he’s advising people to book four to six weeks out for weekends because there’s been record demand. He said he’s also seen a big increase in mid-week reservations.

Ellen Chandler of Jackson Cross Country Ski Center said she’s also seen increased interest in season passes and in programs for children during the week.

“I think if the summer season was any guide, there are going to be a lot of people looking to the north and looking to take advantage of opportunities to get outdoors,” Pappas said.

