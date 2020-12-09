Advertisement

Paul Smith’s College reports no positive COVID cases this semester

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAUL SMITH’S, N.Y. (WCAX) - A small college in New York’s North Country has reported no positive COVID tests for the entire semester.

School leaders at Paul Smith’s College say they owe this to a number of factors, including a management plan, social distancing, mask-wearing, avoiding groups and compliance from students and staff.

About 800 students, administration, faculty, and staff attend the college. They were tested 10 days into the semester without any cases. Anyone with symptoms was quarantined until a negative test and random community members were tested every week.

