NY health officials warn of COVID exposure at Saranac Lake Moose Lodge

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Franklin County Health Department is warning about possible COVID exposures at the Moose Lodge in Saranac Lake.

Officials are asking that anyone who was at the lodge between Wednesday, December 2nd and Sunday, December 6th to be aware of potential exposure to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If any develop you should self isolate and call your health care provider to arrange for testing.

Symptoms of COVID can include any of the following: fever, cough, trouble breathing, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, sore throat, runny nose, loss of smell or taste, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

