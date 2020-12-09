NY health officials warn of COVID exposure at Saranac Lake Moose Lodge

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Franklin County Health Department is warning about possible COVID exposures at the Moose Lodge in Saranac Lake.

Officials are asking that anyone who was at the lodge between Wednesday, December 2nd and Sunday, December 6th to be aware of potential exposure to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If any develop you should self isolate and call your health care provider to arrange for testing.

Symptoms of COVID can include any of the following: fever, cough, trouble breathing, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, sore throat, runny nose, loss of smell or taste, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

